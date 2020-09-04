Jesse R Porras
VICTORIA — Jesse R. Porras 86, just shy of 87, of Victoria Texas passed away on August 27, 2020. Jesse leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Porras of Victoria Tx., daughters Yolanda Lara and Sarah Porras both Victoria Tx., sons, Jose Raul Huerta (Vera) of Victoria, Tx. and Jesse Porras Jr. (Tonya) of Yoakum, Tx. He is also survived by his sister Lillie Tapia (Siprano) of Houston, Tx., brother Louis Porras and nine grandchildren along with 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Aurora Porras, sisters, Helen Reyna, Lenora Lara and Maria Porras, and brothers Julio Porras, Jose Porras and Carlos Porras.
Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5pm-8pm with a rosary recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria Texas. Visitation will be continued at 8:45a.m. with Mass beginning at 9:00a.m, on September 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows. Graveside to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley, Tx.
Pallbearers are Dennis Espinosa, Jeffery Garza, Joe Huerta Jr., Jack Bailey III, Jesse Porras III, and Juan Lara. Honorary pallbearers are Noah Garza, Ethan Huerta, Joseph Huerta, Miquel Melendez, Blake Porras, and Michael Espinosa.
