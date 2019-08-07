JESSE RABBIT MASEDA VELASQUEZ JR. PORT LAVACA - Jesse (Rabbit) Maseda Velasquez Jr. was reunited with his parents in union with our Lord on July 14, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1945 in Victoria, Tx. Jesse dedicated his life to his parents by becoming co-owner of Velasquez Plumbing Co. He proudly served in the U.S Army. His passion was volunteering as a firefighter for the Port Lavaca Fire Department. He was always willing to help his community in any way that he could. He is survived by his brother Charlie M. Velasquez Sr. and sister-in-law Frances Velasquez, his sister Janie V. Sendejo, and his stepson Gerald J. Partida. He also has numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Anita Maseda Velasquez and Jesse Velasquez Sr. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His wishes were to be cremated. A funeral mass will be held on Friday August 9th at 10:00 am with Father Tommy Chen at Our Lady of Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with Military Honors following at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (3)
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas" (3)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (2)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Analysis: El Paso shooting horrifies lawmakers; so do solutions (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.