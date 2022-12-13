Jesse Williams
REFUGIO — Jesse Williams, 94, passed away December 10, 2022, He was born March 24, 1928, in Refugio, Texas. Jesse is survived by his wife Mary M. Williams; sons David Williams, Michael Williams, Danny Williams, John Williams; daughters Kathy Mayfield and Theresa Smith; sister Bonnie Gregory; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A Rosary was recited Monday, December 12, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
