TEXAS CITY — Jessica Ann Spring, was born on Tuesday, January 5, 1981 in Victoria Texas to Kim Spring and Paula Cranek, at the very young age of 40 she went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 16, 2021 after a hard fought battle with cancer. She never gave up, but the cancer proved to be too tough for our tough little girl, so the good Lord called her home. Jessica grew up in Edna, she was an athlete through and through. Softball was her life, however, any sport would work. Her love for Texas State Softball and Coach Woodard was never ending. She coached select softball for years in Austin helping send many of her players on to college with scholarships.
Jessica never met a stranger, anyone who knew her knew this. She took life head on, afraid of nothing. Her heart was as big as the state of Texas, as was her love for her family. Jessica is survived by her spouse, Desiree and their three children, Aidyn, Kendyl and Dillon, her parents, Paula and Lester Cranek, Kim and Debbie Spring, her siblings; John, Sammy, Samantha, Lindsey Beth, Kelly, Kara, Kristen, Leslee, Kyle and Karl, as well as eight nephews, nine nieces and four great-nephews. Jessica loved each and everyone of them.
There will be a Visitation on Saturday, October 23rd, beginning at 9:30 am followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am at the Edna High School Auditorium at 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna, TX 77957. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to The Jessica Spring Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Edna High School 1303 W. Gayle St. Edna, TX 77957.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
