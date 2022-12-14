Jessie Caroline Dean
VICTORIA — Jessie Caroline Dean passed away quietly at home recently. She was born to Jamie Ragsdale Dean and Sidney J. Dean who predeceased her. She is survived by her sister Sallie Dean (Larry Roush) and numerous cousins. Jessie graduated from Victoria High School and Southern Methodist University. Her friends remember her for her excellent sense of humor, her generosity, for her faith in God and for her friendliness to everyone, particularly to the employees of the big box stores where she frequently shopped. She will be strongly missed by the neighborhood cats who could always count on her for a fresh meal. Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Victoria, Texas or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Burial services will be private and arrangements are being made by Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
