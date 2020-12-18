Jessie Mae Moore
Wooten
Jessie Mae (Moore) Wooten passed away November 24,2020 at the age of 80. She was born in San Angelo TX to the late James Alvin and Alma Vida Moore. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by: Husband Robert A Wooten; Son Robert A Wooten; Sisters Betty Jean Pyle; Mary Martha Davidson; Shirley Fay Carroll.
She is survived by Son’s Joseph Wooten of Arizona, William Wooten of Louisiana, Daughter Mildred Wooten, Brother Dennis (Nan) Moore, Sister Brenda (William) Chadwick, 10 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 9 Great-great grandchildren, Uncle Gene (Donna) Bryan San Angelo, Aunt Ruby Diterich Rockport, numerous Cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday December 20,2020 at Fulton Cemetery 316 Myrtle Street Rockport TX 78382
