Jessie Rivera Moreno
VICTORIA — Jessie Rivera Moreno, 63 of Victoria, passed away Thursday August 12, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family after a 21-month courageous battle with cancer. Jessie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Parents-Tomas Moreno and Mary Moreno, sisters- Julia Tijerina and Antonia Moreno. Jessie is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Kathi Moreno; his daughters Khristina (Kenneth) Knebel, Ashley (Brittany) Moreno; grandchildren Raegan Knebel, Kamren Knebel, Dylan Knebel and Melanie Knebel; brothers- Jimmy (Carmen) Moreno, Raymond (Rosa) Moreno, Terry (Oralia) Morano, Robert (Mary) Moreno, Lupe (Lupe) Moreno, and Johnny Joe Moreno; sisters- Isabel (Ernest) Barrios, Maria (Donnie) Gary, Rose Mary (Gilbert) Sanchez, and Carmen (Moses) Zavala. Honorary Pallbearers will be Melanie Knebel, Lupe Moreno, Terry Morano, Raymond Moreno, Ricky Moreno, Jimmy Moreno and Robert Moreno. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Knebel, Kamren Knebel, Dylan Knebel, John Zavala, Kyle Rinald and Joe Moreno. Visitation will be held Wednesday August 18, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Kubena Funeral Home, 507 South Main St in Hallettsville with Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hallettsville.

