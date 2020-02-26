JESSYE ELIZABETH STUBBLEFIELD HEFNER GARWOOD - Jessye Elizabeth Stubblefield Hefner, age 74, of Garwood, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Sugarland, Texas. She was born to Roy Marberry and Annabel (Maroney) Stubblefield on August 20, 1945 in Alameda, California. She was married to Billy Hefner on May 16, 1968. Jessye enjoyed Christmas, friends and reading her bible. Her hobbies included cooking, antiquing and slot machines. Her favorite things were family and her dogs. Jessye had a passion for youth and served for many years as a Sunday school teacher as well as working with youth in a group called 'Christians on Broadway'. She loved helping others and was continually finding ways to do this, even from home. She was a fantastic cook, and family loved to gather in her kitchen to eat her delicious food. Traveling yearly to Colorado and Las Vegas were part of her family traditions. During her travels, she enjoyed playing slot machines, deer hunting and shopping for antiques. Her quiet manner of living provided a strong role model for many. Her granddaughter will continue to live her legacy as her namesake and remember all that she taught her. Mostly, she loved her family and was completely passionate about each member. Jessye was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Annabel Stubblefield, and sisters, Martha Stubblefield and Kaydeene Salley. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Billy Hefner of Garwood, TX; daughter Michaelanne Trefny and husband Russell of Weimar, TX; sons Glen Hefner and wife Kathy of Katy, TX and Bill Hefner IV of Garwood, TX; sister Mary Ann Moore of Brownwood, TX; grandchild, Jessye Elizabeth Trefny; and special friends and caregivers, Jenny Fields, Marilyn Johnson, Larissa Aguero and Balbina Flores. A private service will be held at a later date. Serving as pallbearers are Andrew Price, Adam Price, Glen Barnhill, Jr., Dean Barnhill, Hugo Muro, Sergio Martinez, Grant Guthmann and Nelson Olivarez. Memorials may be made to Rice Consolidated ISD Jessye Hefner Memorial Scholarship, Attention: Melissa Peterson, P.O. Box 338, Altair, TX 77412. Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com
