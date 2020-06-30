Gonzales, Jesus

JESUS CHUY GONZALES CUERO - Jesus "Chuy" Gonzales, 74, of Cuero passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born May 2, 1946 in Yorktown to the late Miguel and Geneve Gonzales. He married Janie Cervantes on January 27, 1965 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Cuero. Chuy enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with his family. He worked for Ful-O-Pep for 53 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janie; sons, Michael (Becky) Gonzales and Mitchell (Janie) Gonzales; daughter, Jessica (Jerry) Hernandez; four brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn inside the funeral home and church. Pallbearers include Dustin Robles, Mitchell Gonzales Jr., Joshua Gonzales, Marcus Gonzales, John Gonzales and Nathan Mejia. Honorary Pallbearers include Greg Gossett, Philip John, Ken Klimitchek, Hospice of South Texas, Parkside Family Clinic, fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.