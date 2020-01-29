JESUS HERNANDEZ ALEMAN VICTORIA - Jesus Hernandez Aleman, age 82 of Victoria passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born January 20, 1938 in Tamaulipas, Mexico to the late Jesus Hernandez Rodriguez and Juana Aleman Alcocer. He is survived by his wife, Maria Victoria Garcia Flores; daughters: Juana Hernandez Cubillo and Lizbeth Hernandez; sons, Angel, Oscar, Baudel, Nieves, Blas, and Jesus Hernandez; sisters, Reina, Eva, and Rafaila Hernandez and Maria de Carmen Hernandez Aleman; brothers, Lupe and Rodolfo Hernandez. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Abel Hernandez; sisters, Esther and Andrea Hernandez; brother, Nieves, Celestino, Ramon and Servando Hernandez. Visitation will begin Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Baudel Hernandez, Nieves Hernandez, Blas Hernandez, Angel Hernandez, Macario Godinez and Jesse Godinez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
