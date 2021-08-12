Jesus “Jesse” Licerio III
VICTORIA — Jesus “Jesse” Licerio III, 36, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Jesse was born April 19, 1985, to Jesus “Jesse” Jr. and Cindy Licerio.
One thing about Jesse is he never met a stranger, and was always full of jokes. He loved to do mechanical work, especially on his Cutlass Supreme. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two daughters, Gabriella Licerio & Yazmin A. M. Davila; sisters Crystal Licerio, Elisha (Richard) Guerra; brother, Orlando Liserio; three nephews, three nieces and one great niece.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jesus Sr. and Anita Licerio and maternal grandparents, Domingo & Maggie Hernandez.
Pallbearers: Ethan Guerra, Christopher Hernandez, Eugene Hernandez IV, Joe Longoria Jr., Homer Longoria, Justin Saski, and Jesse Saski Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 9:00 am and Service to follow at 10:00 am all at Philadelphia Church in Bloomington, TX 77951.
Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
