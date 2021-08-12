Jesus “Jesse” Licerio III
VICTORIA — Jesus “Jesse” Licerio III, 36, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Jesse was born April 19, 1985, to Jesus “Jesse” Jr. and Cindy Licerio.
One thing about Jesse is he never met a stranger, and was always full of jokes. He loved to do mechanical work, especially on his Cutlass Supreme. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two daughters, Gabriella Licerio & Yazmin A. M. Davila; sisters Crystal Licerio, Elisha (Richard) Guerra; brother, Orlando Liserio; three nephews, three nieces and one great niece.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jesus Sr. and Anita Licerio and maternal grandparents, Domingo & Maggie Hernandez.
Pallbearers: Ethan Guerra, Christopher Hernandez, Eugene Hernandez IV, Joe Longoria Jr., Homer Longoria, Justin Saski, and Jesse Saski Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 9:00 am and Service to follow at 10:00 am all at Philadelphia Church in Bloomington, TX 77951.
Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.