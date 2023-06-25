Jesus “Jesse” Sanchez Nino
VICTORIA — Jesus “Jesse” Sanchez Nino Jr., age 67 of Victoria passed away Monday, June 19, 2023. He was born in McAllen, on December 19, 1955, to the late Jesus Sanchez Nino Sr. and Consuelo Zapata. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Nino (Johnny Guevara) of San Antonio; sons, Jesus Nino III (Grace) of McAllen, and Patrick Nino (Wendy) of California; sisters, Janie Linares (Arturo) of Chicago, and Irma Ramirez (Hugo) of Chicago. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Faye Nino, Ichiro Nino, Logan Guevara, and Sofia Nino Flores-Lomeli. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Mary Alice Nino.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will continue Thursday, June 29, 2023, 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at a Later date.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.

