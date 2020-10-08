Jesus “Jesse” Vasquez
KOUNTZE — Jesus “Jesse” Vasquez, 73, of Kountze, Texas, passed away September 26, 2020. Jesse was born February 5, 1947 to Elias and Flora Vasquez and is preceded in death by his wife Maria Luna Vasquez. Jesse is survived by his sons Jesse Lee Vasquez of Kountze, Texas and Joe Elias Vasquez (Josalynn) of Nederland, Texas, and Angel Vasquez (Catalina) of LaBelle, Texas sisters; Antonia Fuentes of Texas City, Texas, Mary Rivera (Mike) of Grove, Texas, Isabell Garcia of Victoria, Texas and Flora Padierna of Victoria, Texas, brothers; John Vasquez, Joe Vasquez (Irene) of Victoria, Texas, Pete Vasquez of Texas City, Texas, Raymond Vasquez, Robert Vasquez (Norma) both of Victoria, Texas. Jesses is also preceded in death by his daughters, Laura Ann Vasquez and Fannie Vasquez, sister, Irene Bertrand, and brothers Elias Vasquez, Jerry Vasquez, and Alonzo Vasquez. Jesse leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter. Visitation will be held October 9, 2020 from 4-8p.m. with a rosary recited at 6p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. A funeral mass will be held on October 10, 2020 at 9a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are Romy Elias Vasquez, Joe Elias Vasquez Jr., Jace Nichols Vasquez, Paxton Vasquez, Caiden Burt Vasquez, Corey Burt Vasquez and J. Mike Horn-Vasquez.
