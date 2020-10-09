Jesus “Jessie “ Castillo
GANADO — Jesus “ Jesse” Castillo, 60, of Ganado, went to his eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Jesse was born on Thursday, March 3, 1960 to Jose and Angelita Castillo in Bayside, Texas. Jesse was a friend to all and in most instances, Jesse was the welcoming committee for everyone, anywhere he was present and he never knew a stranger. By trade, Jesse was a farm laborer and in his later years a “bull rider,” but Jesse’s greatest calling was to be a servant of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, where Jesse became a fisher of men. Jesse was the founding pastor of the Pentecostal Church in Edna, TX. He loved being a servant of God and he shared that love with others throughout all of Texas, crossing state and national borders into Louisiana, Oklahoma, California and he pastored a Church in Roma, TX and Ciudad Mier, Tamaulipas, Mexico to serve others as a warrior for Christ.
Jesse is preceded in death by his father Jose, a brother Jose Angel Castillo and a sister, Juanita Castillo. He is survived by his mother, Angelita of Ganado, TX, his daughter, Jessica Marie Marquez, (Antonio, Sr.), of Kingwood, TX, and his sons, Jesse Joe Castillo, (LeAnn), of Hillsboro, TX, and James Robert “Bobby” Castillo, (Melanie) of Skidmore-Tynan, TX, his grandchildren, Antonio, Jr. and Lexy Marquez, Tristan and Aiden Castillo and James Robert, Jr. “Kitos” and Cassandra “Cassie” Castillo. His brothers, Salvador Castillo, (Juana), of Calallen, TX, Robert Castillo of Denton, TX, Bernardo Castillo of Lolita, TX, Jose Castillo, Jr. of LaWard, TX, Ruben Castillo, (Shelley) of Ganado, TX, Edward Castillo, (Doris) of Port Lavaca, TX, Johnny Castillo of Oahu, HI, and Santiago Castillo of Lolita, TX. His sisters, Sally Jimenez of Houston, TX, DeeDee Garcia, (Obie) of Lolita, TX, Corrie Castillo of Smithville, TX and Veronica Rohrman, (Eloy) of Ganado, TX and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel from 5:pm to 7:pm. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jesse on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:am to 12:noon at Bayside Community Church in Olivia, TX, with a private family burial to follow at Red Bluff Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Joe Castillo, James Robert “Bobby” Castillo, Antonio Marquez, Sr., Eloy Rohrman, Santiago Castillo, Beau Gaytan, James Jimenez and Jesse Lee Castillo.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Jesse’s Legacy Fund in care of Pastor Ruben Castillo, P. O. Box 263 Ganado, TX 77962. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
