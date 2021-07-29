Jesus Jose Gomez
PLACEDO — Jesus Jose Gomez 60, of Placedo passed away July 26, 2021. He was born in Sinton Texas to the late Nicolas Gomez and Dora Gomez. Jesus is survived by his mother Dora Gomez, wife Linda Gomez, sons Nicholas and Jesse Gomez, sisters Elizabeth, Celia and Andrea Gomez, brother Victor Gomez and Grandson Nicholas Gomez Jr. He is preceded in death by his father, and brother Jose Gomez. Visitation will be held on Friday July 30 at Heaven’s Gate from 3pm with a rosary starting at 7pm. Services will be held on Saturday July 31 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home at 9am. Under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.

