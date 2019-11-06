JESUS PEREZ VICTORIA - Deacon Jesus Perez, age 67, of Victoria, Tx., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1952 in Vera Cruz, Mexico to the late Jesus Perez and Leonor Castillo de Perez. He was ordained as Deacon on November 17, 1994. He serviced the Diocese of Victoria and served Ganado, Cuero, Yoakum and Victoria. He loved to cook and loved his grandchildren dearly. He is survived by his wife; Maria Del Rosario Linares Perez, Daughter; Erika Perez-Olguin (Mark) of Victoria, Tx., Son; Jesus Pablo Perez of San Antonio, Tx., brothers; Miguel Angel Perez of Monterrey, Mx., Jose Manuel Perez of Durango, Mx., Sisters; Concepcion Leonor Perez of Laredo, Mx., Carolina Perez of Monterrey, Mx., grandchildren; Jade Alvarado, Mark M. Olguin, Ayden Perez, and Isabella Olguin. Visitation will begin on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church in Victoria. Visitation will resume Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10am with a Mass to be celebrated at 11am at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church in Victoria with Bishop David Fellhauer and Father Jacob Koether, and Deacon Ed Molina to officiate . Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. Pallbearers will be Jesus Perez, Mark Olguin, Alfredo Vallejo, Zabdiel Vallejo, Jorge Linares, and Michael Sital. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark M. Olguin and Ayden Perez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Tx., 361-575-3212.
