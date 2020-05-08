JESUS ALBERTO RAMIREZ VICTORIA - Jesus Alberto Ramirez, Jr., lovingly known as "JR.", 19, of Victoria, passed away Sunday, April 26th, 2020. Jesus was born March 25, 2001 in Beeville, Texas to Lorie Ann Flores and Jesus Albert Ramirez, Sr. JR's family will hold private services for him, Saturday, May 9th and a celebration of life memorial on his birthday, March 25th, 2021. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
