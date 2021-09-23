Jesusita “Susie” Mesa
SAN ANTONIO - Jesusita “Susie” Mesa born on September 7, 1928 passed away September 19, 2021 at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tomas Mesa Sr.; parents, Jesus Perez and Antonia Leal Perez; son, Jesse Mesa; and daughter; Maria Guadalupe Mesa
Susie is survived by her sons, Romulo Mesa Sr. (Alice), Tomas Mesa Jr., Rodolfo Mesa, Manuel Mesa (Rhonda); daughters Rose (Ray) Lawson, and Mary “Gloria” Trevino; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Orphaned at the early age of two years, of both of her parents, Susie was raised by her grandmother, making her an even more loving and caring grandparent to all her grandchildren. She helped care for and raise multiple grandchildren. She will be remembered as a woman of great courage and strength. She enjoyed spending time visiting and singing hymns with her family, and especially loved to tell how her favorite hymns reflected much of her own life. She was a faithful member of the church of Christ and leaves behind an example to her family of what it means to be “faithful unto death.”
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM with a Memorial Service at 12:00 PM officiated by Brother Manuel Suchil in the Hillcrest Chapel. You may join the family for the livestreaming of the service on our YouTube channel
Family and friends will meet on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM for a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.
