Jesusita “Susie”
Salazar
PORT LAVACA — After a full life, Jesusita “Susie” Salazar, passed peacefully from this life to eternity on 09/22/2022 with her husband and best friend, Lupe Salazar, by her side. Susie was born on August 28, 1947 to Celestino & Celia Badillo in Edinburg, Texas. She was raised in Port Lavaca, Texas and graduated from Calhoun High School. It was in high school where she met the love of her life, Lupe Salazar, and married in 1967. Susie was a loving mother, mother in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend who will dearly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jesusita went by many names: Susie, Fuchie, Mrs. Salazar but she most loved to be called “Momo” by her granddaughters.
Susie’s greatest love and joy was her family. She showed her love in many ways: attending family events, her granddaughters’ games and performances, cooking homemade meals for all and providing food for her son’s fellow coaches when they would have a football game in Port Lavaca. Susie was very family oriented and she loved making memories on family vacations or get togethers. She will always be remembered for her sharp wit, love of family and endless generosity. Susie was a lifelong devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Some of her hobbies included playing bingo, crafting, and cheering on the Calhoun Sandcrabs on Friday night.
In God’s infinite wisdom, He decided to have Susie with Him leaving those she loved to remember and honor her valuable lessons. She is survived by a large and loving family: husband of 55 years, Lupe Salazar; Her beloved son Mark Salazar (Elaine); granddaughters: Brianna and Cianna Salazar; second mom to Bobby Briseno and Laura DeLaGarza; sisters: Biolanda Karchner (Calvin), Adelita Nickolas (Nick), Sandra Darby (Andy), and Diana Deleon (Mike), brothers: Esteban Badillo and Celestino Badillo Jr (Bertha) and many nieces and nephews.
Susie is preceded in death by her parents Celestino & Celia Badillo, sister Celestina Guerra (Robert), brothers: Richard Badillo (Ana), Alejos Badillo (deceased wife Connie), Mario Badillo (Sylvia).
Visitation will be held from 9-11 am on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 2:00 pm that same day at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at 2:30 pm in the church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Louis DeLaGarza, Tony Galvan, Joey Garcia, Albert Meseda, Frank Nino, and Mike Scott. Honorary Pallbearers are Boyd Currnutt, Glen Harvey Jr., Eloy Hernandez, Joe Martinez, Richard Martinez, Edward Rendon, and Johnny Rubio.
A special acknowledgement with sincere gratitude to Eva Alicia Trevino for such compassionate and consistent care of Susie at the end of her life.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.