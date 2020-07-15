JESUSA SUSIE GUTIERREZ VICTORIA - Jesusa (Susie) Gutierrez, 82, returned to her heavenly Father on July 10, 2020. She was born in McFaddin, Texas on March 20, 1938. She married her soul mate Ismael Gutierrez Sr. on October 10, 1954. Soon after, they started their love story and their family tree. She was a woman of exceptional faith, one who loved those amongst her, a strong-willed person, adventurous, compassionate giver, and most of all, a God-fearing woman of God. She loved the serenity of her garden, traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family who she adored. She was a devoted Christian and served many years as a deacon at her local church, Jerusalem Family Praise Center. Through her years at JFPC, she was a strong and faithful member of both the Women's and Prayer Warrior Ministry. She is preceded in death by her parents; Juan and Petra Olguin, Daughters; Betty Gutierrez and Esmeralda Alvarez, and Sisters; Cecilia Padilla, Santos Rodriguez, Janie Garcia, and brother Pete Olguin. She is survived by her brothers; Raymond Olguin, Sr., and Domingo Olguin Sr., sister; Lupe Gutierrez, husband of 65 years; Ismael Gutierrez Sr, Children; Elva (Jerry) Figirova, Norma (John) Brown, Ismael Jr (Veronica) Gutierrez, and Josie (Aaron) Arangua. She left behind 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses that were under her care; Victoria Kidney and Dialysis Center, the staff at DaVita, and to the DeTar ICU Staff. Graveside Services will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1pm at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Figirova, John Brown, Aaron Arangua, Isreal Alvarez, Isaac Gutierrez, and Zachary Gutierrez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
