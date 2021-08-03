Jewel Jeanette Payne
SUGARLAND — Jeanette Payne passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the age of 83. She was born May 27, 1938 in Mission Valley, Texas to James Neely Kelly and Nora Clark Kelly, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Stanley Payne; sister, Marie Kelly Thigpen; brother, Dewane Kelly; brother-in-law, Stern Thigpen; sister-in-law, Lillian Kelly; and nephew, James “Bubba” Thigpen. She leaves many relatives in both her Kelly and Payne families.
She was married over 50 years to Stanley Payne and they had three children, Connie, Warwick and Kelly Payne. She also has a son-in-law, Dwane Stone; granddaughters and their husbands, Michelle and Jason Kirk, and Stephanie and Seth Ellis. Both her granddaughters have two daughters each, Ashlynn Grace, Olivia Celeste, Audrey Joy and Caitlyn Christine. Great Grandma Payne was very proud of them and they were the lights of her life.
Jeanette belonged to the Eastern Star and was acknowledged in 2015 for her 50 years of membership. She worked as an LVN for several decades at Citizens and Detar Hospitals in Victoria as well as providing private nursing care for people in need.
The family will gather for a visitation on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crescent Valley Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Stanley.
Fond memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

