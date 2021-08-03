Jewel Jeanette Payne
SUGARLAND — Jeanette Payne passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the age of 83. She was born May 27, 1938 in Mission Valley, Texas to James Neely Kelly and Nora Clark Kelly, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Stanley Payne; sister, Marie Kelly Thigpen; brother, Dewane Kelly; brother-in-law, Stern Thigpen; sister-in-law, Lillian Kelly; and nephew, James “Bubba” Thigpen. She leaves many relatives in both her Kelly and Payne families.
She was married over 50 years to Stanley Payne and they had three children, Connie, Warwick and Kelly Payne. She also has a son-in-law, Dwane Stone; granddaughters and their husbands, Michelle and Jason Kirk, and Stephanie and Seth Ellis. Both her granddaughters have two daughters each, Ashlynn Grace, Olivia Celeste, Audrey Joy and Caitlyn Christine. Great Grandma Payne was very proud of them and they were the lights of her life.
Jeanette belonged to the Eastern Star and was acknowledged in 2015 for her 50 years of membership. She worked as an LVN for several decades at Citizens and Detar Hospitals in Victoria as well as providing private nursing care for people in need.
The family will gather for a visitation on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crescent Valley Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Stanley.
Fond memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (9)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (2)
- Victoria East Senior earns Eagle Scout rank (3)
- David Snell, Sr. (2)
- Fun-loving dancers turn street into a dance floor at "Rock the Park" event (1)
- Signs will not deter smugglers (1)
- Community evaluates VISD bonds, salary increase options (2)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- Letter: Our true founding (6)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- An Encounter with God can renew our hearts and minds (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Evelyn Schmerber Sherrill (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- Victoria man sentenced to 99 years in prison (1)
- The American Rescue Plan will send $32 million to Victoria (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
Online Poll
Does your church have a family picnic event?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.