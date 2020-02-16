JILL WATSON GATHRIGHT MISSION VALLEY - Jill Watson Gathright, 78, of Mission Valley died peacefully at the home of her daughter with family and faithful canine companion Pretty Boy at her side. Jill is survived by her son, Greg of Wimberley; daughter Melissa Lyman and son-in-law Dr. Robert Lyman of Victoria; sister, June Patty (Alan) of Austin; brother, Wallace Watson (Nancy) of Marin, CA; granddaughters, Kelsey Lippitz (Bryce) and Sarah Lyman, both of Houston; nieces, Sarah and Iryna Patty, nephew, Joe Patty; and sister-in-law Margie Hurdle. She was preceded in death by husband, Howard; parents, John and Dorothy Watson; and brother-in-law, Benjamin Hurdle (Margie). Jill was born to the late John and Dorothy Watson in Kilgore, Texas on June 30, 1941. Jill and her mother lived in Dallas while John served during "The War," sharing a home with family and friends until her father returned home safely. The family spent time in East Texas where her father was an investigator of illegal slant drilling - "whipstocking" as it was better known. They settled in Victoria during 1955. As members of Trinity Episcopal Church, John served as a Senior Warden and Dorothy taught kindergarten in the school. This is the church home that formed Jill's lifelong faith. She was a founding member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wimberley and became a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley in 1991. She served continually with the Alter Guild, Prayer Circle, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Jill met Howard Gathright at Victoria High School. Nicknamed 'Chickadee' they grew from high school sweethearts to a devoted couple enjoying 60 years of marriage. Son, Greg, and daughter, Melissa, were both born in Victoria sharing the love of parents, grandparents and relatives. In 1968, the family moved to the hills of Wimberley for Jill to complete her education in Library Science after commuting weekends for several years from Victoria to Southwest Texas State University. She was an elementary school librarian in Dripping Springs for many years. Jill and Howard moved to Burnet, Texas in 1984 as there were "too many people" in Wimberley for Howard. In 1991, the couple returned to Howard's family farm in Mission Valley as loving grandparents of Kelsey and Sarah. Jill served as the elementary school librarian at Juan Linn and Nursery Elementary Schools, continuing her passion of books volunteering at the Victoria Public Library. She retired in 1996. Jill instilled the love of reading to children wherever she served. To this day Kelsey and Sarah are avid readers and recall helping their "Omi" at the library. Her cherished days were spent with granddaughters and Opa playing board games, cards, taking care of animals and reading their favorite books. Words will never describe that special smile, light, love, kindness and devotion to her faith that she shared with so many. The family is especially thankful for all those who shared their love, compassion, patience and care for Jill/Mom/Omi and her family, especially Hospice of South Texas staff, Nurse Liza, Dr. Whitehouse and Pastor Meyer of Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley. We are forever grateful to Omi's angel, Ofelia Rosales, for her continuous compassionate care for the final three years of her illness. Aunt Jan and B. I. Hurdle were always part of Howard and Jill's lives spending as many Sunday afternoons as possible together solving the problems of the world, sharing stories and a home cooked dessert by Aunt Jan. Maybe if we all returned to the "Old Days" our world would be a happier place. Family and friends are invited for fellowship and celebration of Jill's life on Sunday, February 23rd from 2-4PM at 707 N. Victoria Street in Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations to Zion Lutheran Church, Hospice of South Texas or charity of donor's choice. Words of comfort and special memories may be shared at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (8)
- Bond proposal could shelve attendance zone changes, superintendent says (7)
- County judge to define scope for post-Harvey audit (6)
- Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial (7)
- Letter: Reader expresses views on socialism and its effects (4)
- 1 contested race emerges as filing closes for Victoria school board (2)
- VIctoria lawsuit adds to growing statewide concerns about Harvey recovery money (2)
- Mission Valley mom infuriated by sheriff's office handling of goat crash investigation (2)
- Some area ranchers have a beef with new North American trade agreement (2)
- Military veteran, longtime incumbent vie for District 30 House seat (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.