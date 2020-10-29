Jim Bohac
VICTORIA — Jim Bohac, 81, passed away October 24, 2020. Jim was born August 13, 1939 in Weimer, TX to the late Matilda Ohnheiser Bohac and Edward Bohac.
Jim is survived by his wife, Audrey Faye Helton Bohac of Victoria; sons, Tim Bohac (Vivian) of Richmond, Mark Bohac (Melody) of Victoria, Scott Bohac (Heather) of Victoria; sisters, Gladys Burwell of Friendswood, Patricia McCaleb of Bellaire, Arlene Swenson of Houston, Darlene Serrato of Houston; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Delvin “Butch” Bohac.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Faith Family Church with Pastor Larry Helms officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Leyton Bohac, Bubba Bohac, Matthew Bohac, Cash Bohac, Sloan Bohac, Hunter Foreman, Jeremy Bohac, Robert Ramirez and Lary Paris.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (5)
- Letter: Relocating the statue does not destroy history (4)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.