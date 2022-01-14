Jimmie Arthur Rogers

Jimmie is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Carol Rogers of Edna and his daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mark Lesko of Austin, his grandchildren, Christy Seicko, Kyle Rogers, Shannon Graessle, Robert Lesko and Mallory Lesko, and his great-grandchildren, Sarah Novak, Shawn Gaubatz, Zach Yendrey and Bowen Graessle, as well as his sister, Mary Ann Latimer. He has been preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Waisath Rogers and his son Derrick Rogers and later in life by his long-time best friend, Marie Buchanan. Also, by his brother Lester Rogers and sister Nellie Mae Yendrey and his parents, Mabel and Vernie Rogers.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna at the Arbor. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
