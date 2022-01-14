Jimmie Arthur Rogers
EDNA — Jimmie Arthur Rogers passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the age of 84. Jimmie retired from Alcoa as a machinist, but never really stopped working. Even after retirement, he still continued his lifelong work as a rancher. He grew up in El Toro, TX where he was born on Thursday, November 18, 1937, and it was always his favorite place to be. He loved driving through the pasture in his Chevrolet truck and looking at his cows, checking on everything. He never lost his eye for spotting a problem or catching a glimpse of a deer in the distance. He was a good man and lived a good life and will be missed deeply by his family.
Jimmie is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Carol Rogers of Edna and his daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mark Lesko of Austin, his grandchildren, Christy Seicko, Kyle Rogers, Shannon Graessle, Robert Lesko and Mallory Lesko, and his great-grandchildren, Sarah Novak, Shawn Gaubatz, Zach Yendrey and Bowen Graessle, as well as his sister, Mary Ann Latimer. He has been preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Waisath Rogers and his son Derrick Rogers and later in life by his long-time best friend, Marie Buchanan. Also, by his brother Lester Rogers and sister Nellie Mae Yendrey and his parents, Mabel and Vernie Rogers.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna at the Arbor. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.