Jimmie Barta
VICTORIA — Jimmie (Wildman) Barta, 94, died peacefully at his home in Victoria, Texas, on Friday, May 14 after a short illness. He was comforted by family and friends.
He was born October 21, 1926 in Violet, Texas, lived his early life and graduated from Flour Bluff High School. He was a resident of Victoria, Texas for over 65 years. Jimmie is survived by his partner Shirley Grubert, his brother Alvin Barta, and his three children, Roger Barta (Diana), James Barta (Estelle), and Linda Hanzelka (Tommy Bacle). Also 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aldolph and Aldolphina Barta of Flour Bluff, Texas, 6 siblings, and the mother of his children Martha Garrett Brandenburg.
He served in the United States Army from 1945-1947. He worked in the oil and gas industries and retired from Natural Gas Pipeline Company. He was an avid fisherman, loved to cook for family and friends, participated in many chili, BBQ, and gumbo competitions, loved to dance, and traveled frequently by bus to the casinos. During his life he was an active member of Victoria youth baseball programs, Victoria American Legion, and Victoria Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
A memorial service will be held at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. 412 N Main St in Victoria, Texas on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that in Jimmie’s name friends and family pay it forward in the manner of their choosing
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Many people are stirring up fear of illegals and downplaying the real threats (10)
- Commissioners Court to consider a new grant for Victoria Regional Airport Monday (6)
- Edna plans to overhaul streets for first time in decades (4)
- To my conservative friends (4)
- Letter: Congressional members need to accept Trump has no relevance (3)
- Syndicated column: Biden sets everything on fire (2)
- Authorities: 2 pursuits in Lavaca County likely connected to human smuggling, trafficking (2)
- Guest Column: Real leaders lay it all on the line (2)
- The GOP midterm agenda (3)
- Third candidate files for the District 3 City Council special election (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.