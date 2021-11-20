Jimmie Dean Thorn
WOODSBORO — Jimmie Dean Thorn, 86 passed away November 15, 2021. He was born September 6, 1935 in Rotan, Texas to Arthur and Mary Thorn. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid fisherman, a member of Church of Christ of Odem, he was a loving father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Thorn.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Judy Moreau (Pete); granddaughter, Amber Kuhns; great-grandchildren, Mason and Riley.
Visitation will be held from 9:00a.m.-6:00p.m. with family present from 3:00p.m.-6:00p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Church of Christ in Odem. Interment will follow at La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221

