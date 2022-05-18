Jimmie Dee Hulsey
VICTORIA — Jimmie Dee Hulsey went to be with the Lord May 13, 2022 at the age of 89. He was born January 22, 1933 in Stamford, Texas to the late Clarance and Bertha Hulsey.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 2:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betsy Hulsey; son Wes Hulsey and brothers Arthur and Douglas Hulsey.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Angela and Fred Matula; grandchildren Matthew Matula, Sara Matula and Kimberlie Hulsey and daughter-in-law Carol Hulsey.
Jimmie was a loving father and grandfather. He loved to fish and spent many weekends at Port O’Connor. At age 14 he went to work for a newspaper and learned about printing. In 1961 he bought Victoria Printing and sold it in 1996. Following retirement he bought a motor home and he and his wife traveled as well he enjoyed the computer and enjoyed day trading.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
