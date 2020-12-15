Jimmie Joe Williams
VICTORIA — Jimmie Joe Williams, 74 of Victoria passed away November 29, 2020.
Jimmie Joe’s family moved to Victoria during his early teen years. He played football for Crain Junior High School and for Victoria High School. His football skills caused Texas Christian University to offer a full scholarship, which he accepted. At the end of his first year, due to an injury, he transferred to Arlington State University, aiding in their consecutive national championships. Jimmie Joe transferred to the University of Texas to finish his pharmacy degree.
He worked eight years as a pharmacist in Aransas Pass, making many friends of clients as time passed. Jimmie Joe left Aransas Pass to work as an environmental consultant for ten years in the Asian Pacific Rim, serving Asia, the UAE, and Australia.
Jimmie Joe returned to Texas and accepted a position at Reuss Pharmacy in Cuero, lighting up the store with his smile and outgoing personality. He worked as a pharmacist at HEB pharmacy and Rogers’ Pharmacy. His clients loved him and would wait until the days Jimmie Joe worked to have their prescriptions filled. Clients enjoyed being greeted by his genuine and heartwarming smile.
Jimmie Joe and his father, Jim, had a tradition of deer hunting; after the passing of his father, he continued the hunting tradition with his friends. As much as he loved hunting, his true passion was golf. He played at Riverside Golf Course with his buddies in the Badgett Group, the Budget Open, and the WEG. Jimmie Joe also greatly enjoyed sending and receiving images of fawns on the golf course.
Jimmie Joe was active at First United Methodist Church, serving in the Men’s Group and volunteering his time whenever possible.
Jimmie Joe was unpretentious, typically unaware of the influence he had on others. He was a loyal husband, proud father to his daughter, and loving “Granddad” to his three granddaughters. He lit up when visiting his daughter, son-in-law; three granddaughters and a very special nephew, Travis Dean Williams.
Jimmie Joe is survived by his cherished wife of twenty-six years, Ida Helm Williams, loving daughter, Kimberly Williams Johnson and her husband Jeff, and three beloved granddaughters, Emma, Sarah and Claire Johnson, all of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Joe Williams, Sr. and Sue Morris Williams and a brother, Johnny Dean Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorials be directed to First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge, Victoria, Texas 77901 or Adopt-A-Pet, 8215 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX 77904.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
