REFUGIO — Jimmie Landry Culpepper 75 of Refugio, Texas went to be with the Lord, on 23 March 2023, with his family by his side. He was born 28 February 1948, in Floresville, Tx to Leland and Jean Culpepper. He graduated from Refugio High School in 1967 where shortly after was drafted into the US ARMY. He served as a Sergeant in the Vietnam War, where he was shot and wounded. He was awarded A Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, along with serval other accommodations. After a Honorable Discharge in 1969, Jimmie attended college earning a degree in Diesel Mechanics. He worked for Halliburton for 30 years and numerous Trucking and oilfield jobs. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, brother Larry, son Jimmie Nathaniel, and his loving wife of 27 years Mary. He is survived by his girlfriend Shirley Hester of Refugio, daughter Tammy(Donny) Wills of Refugio, Step-son Kenneth (Kimberly) Ocker II of Lufkin, Two brothers Teddy of Tivoli, Gene(Laurie) of Dilley, Three sisters Carol of Tivoli, Becky(John) Espinosa of Woodsboro, Linda(Charlie) O’Reilly of College Station, Two grandchildren Anthony Trentman of Refugio, Myranda(David) Kahanek of Edna, Seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: David Kahanek, Bruce Culpepper, Robert Culpepper, Travis Culpepper, Steven Garza, Little John Espinosa. Honorary Pallbearers: Hospice of South Texas. Graveside Services Will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Oakwood Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
