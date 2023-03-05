Jimmie Lou Cooper
Waldrop
VICTORIA — Jimmie Lou Alice Cooper Waldrop, 89, of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 27, 2023. She was born in Cleora, Oklahoma, on May 20, 1933, to the late Claude Winfred and Mary Jewell Miller Cooper.
Jimmie was a homemaker and a former member of the First Assembly of God Church. She was a committed community volunteer, serving in the Citizens Hospital Pink Ladies Auxiliary for over 35 years as well as The Gideons Auxiliary. She was known for hosting showers, dinners, and parties and enjoyed sharing her gifts, passions, and God’s love with others.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Sullivan and husband, John, of Victoria; sisters, Nita Jewell Cellan and Beverly (Dave) Cooper; brothers, Lee (Donna) Cooper, Weldon Cooper, and Lohnnie Wall; two grandchildren, Natalie (Josh) Teinert and Derek (Kayla Mayer) Sullivan; and two great-granddaughters, Presley Jewell Teinert and Emerson Ruth Teinert.
In addition to her parents, Jimmie is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Waldrop, Sr.; son, Billy Wayne Waldrop, Jr.; sisters, Wilma Jackson, Doris McDowell, Sylvia Reemer, and Rachel Nottingham; and a brother, Ralph Cooper.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 4-5 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with a service to follow beginning at 5 pm with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. A graveside service officiated by Pastor Mike Whitfield will be on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers at Mercy House (formerly Sodalis) for caring for our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister.
Memorials may be made to provide Bibles and New Testaments to be distributed around the World by The Gideons International at www.sendtheword.org.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
