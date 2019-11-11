JIMMIE PATEK SHINER - Jimmie M. Patek, age 89, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born July 22, 1930 in Shiner to Jim and Albina Husinesky Patek. Jimmie was very proud of his many years as a meat cutter for Patek's Processing Plant and Maeker's Processing Plant. After retiring Jimmie worked part-time at Patek Meat Market for a number of years. He was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, K.J.T., S.P.J.S.T. and honorary member of Knights of Columbus. Survivors: the love of his life, his wife Adella Mikes Patek. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary and received a special blessing from Rev. Heyer; daughters, Nancy Etzler (Leon) of Hallettsville and Peggy Valis (Bubba) of Shiner; daughter-in-law, Teresa Patek of Shiner; grandchildren, Noel Etzler (Jamie), Nathan Etzler (Jill), Neal Etzler (Cody Thompson), Rachel Davis (Mitchell), Kimberly Holub (Cullen) and Wesley Patek (fiance Ali); great-grandchildren, Hillary, Dillon and Logan Etzler, Adella and Maston Davis and Avery Holub; sisters, Emily Holub (Charles) of Sealy and Albina Kubenka of Seguin. Preceded in death by: parents; son, James L. Patek; sisters, Lillie Janda, Mary Mikes and Lillian Swisher; brothers, Charlie, Frank, Joseph, Louis and Benjamin Patek. Visitation 4:30 till 6:30 with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Entombment Shiner Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials can be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church or donor's choice. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
