Jimmie Ray Stary
WIMBERLEY — Jimmie Ray Stary, 77, of Wimberley passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born March 3, 1944 in Shiner to the late Joe and Cecelia Stary. Jimmie married Sandra Miculka on May 5, 1973 in Cuero. He was a Tax Official working for the Texas State Comptroller’s Office for 31 years. Jimmie enjoyed volunteering, served as a Boy Scout Leader, and was a member of Knights of Columbus and Holy Family Catholic Church.
Jimmie is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Stary of Wimberley; daughter, Jennifer Stary of Austin; son, Kevin Stary and wife, Nina, of Berlin, Germany; brothers, Harvey Stary and wife, Ellen, of Cuero and Daniel Stary and wife, Becky, of Edna; and sister-in-law, Annette Stary of Yoakum.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Victor Stary.
Jimmie will lie in state on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 1 to 5 pm at Freund Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers include Jeffrey Dieringer, Matthew Turner, Justin Cortez, Randy Stary, Chad Stary, and Glenn Gabrysch with honorary pallbearer, Michael Turner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

