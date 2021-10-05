Jimmy A. Heinold
VICTORIA — Jimmy Allen Heinold, 83, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Cuero. He was born in Victoria, Texas on April 19, 1938 to the late Fred and Lovie Hardt Heinold. He was a retired rancher, and owner of Mission Valley Grocery, and Crescent Valley Store. Jimmy was a veteran of the Korean War, during which he served in the Army Reserves, and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley. Jimmy also attended Victoria College and received an Associates Degree in accounting, and during his time there, was a member of the 1958 Victoria Pirate Track Team. Jimmy loved to fish, deer and dove hunt, was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros, and enjoyed watching old Westerns with his dog Marty in his lap.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his daughter; Cynthia Heinold Brown, daughter-in-law; Deanna Mejia Heinold, and a brother; Freddie Heinold.
Jimmy is survived by daughter; Krista Heinold Meismer and her husband Wade, son; Jimmy Byron Heinold, sister; Shirley Heinold Startz and her husband Cliff, sister-in-law; Julie Heinold, and grandchildren; Christie Petrash, Shi-Anne Brown, Alec Westfall, Stephanie Trevino, and Shayne Meismer. Also left behind to cherish his memory are eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley Pastor Jonathan Meyer officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mission Valley Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Heinold, Justin Heinold, Doug Heinold, Alec Westfall, Randy Heller, and Ricky Roessler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
