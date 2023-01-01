Jimmy Allen Harlan
PORT LAVACA — Jimmy Allen Harlan, 76, of Port Lavaca, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born August 7, 1946, in Victoria, Texas to the late Albert Reagan Harlan and Ruth Edith (Bales) Beals.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1705 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his maternal grandparents, Leith and Rena Bales.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Harlan; two sons, Lance Harlan, and his wife Kandee, Kevin Harlan, and his wife Keri; his brother, Billy Harlan, and his wife Virgie; his sister, Debbie Frazier, and her husband, James; four grandsons, Trenton, Kolton and Kade Harlan and Kristopher McGrew, and his wife Shelby; a granddaughter, Hannah Harlan; a great grandson, Declan McGrew; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
Jimmy was a graduate of Calhoun High School in Port Lavaca in 1964. He attended Victoria College until he was drafted and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He married Brenda Manning on December 4, 1971 in Port Lavaca and they enjoyed 51 years together.
Jimmy retired from HEB in Port Lavaca, where he was the Grocery Manager for many years. He was actually hired by Howard E. Butt, Sr., the founder of HEB. He never met a stranger and was liked by all who knew him. He loved to play golf and in all the years of playing, he never made a “hole-in-one”. He played dominoes with his “Domino Buddies”, of which there are too many to name. In his early years, he was an avid pool player and was known as THE GUY to beat in this area. He liked sports, especially his Astros and Cowboys. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Olivia Community Association. 90 CR 304 E., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979
