Jimmy David Chacon
VICTORIA — Jimmy David Chacon, 51, a native of Victoria, passed away at his home, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 6PM to 8PM, Tuesday, March, 2nd at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, a rosary will be prayed at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be at 2PM, Wednesday, March 3rd, at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Jimmy will be buried next to his mother, Mary Ofelia Chacon. Honoring Jimmy, pallbearers will be, Jesse Godinez, Robert Suniga, David Alvarez, Robert Castillo, David Herrera and Armando Cisneros.
Jimmy was born, April 22, 1969 to Santiago and Mary Ofelia Hernandez Chacon. He attended Victoria schools and graduated from Victoria High School in 1987. Jimmy worked in security for Victoria ISD for many years, working on several different campuses in his career. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Jimmy was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, enjoyed cheering them on during football season. He was also enjoyed attending “Comicon” events and watching “The Simpsons”, he remained a “Big Kid” at heart. Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ofelia Chacon in December of 2020 and five grandchildren.
Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Jessica Godinez and her husband, Jesse, Crystal Chacon and her husband, Robert Suniga, and Adam Rodriguez and his wife, Diana; his father, Santiago Chacon; his maternal grandmother, Marcolfa Hernandez; six grandchildren, Jazlyn Godinez, Nathan Godinez, Kataleya Godinez, Lina Godinez, Davidlee Ortiz and Adilyn Rodriguez; the mother of his children, Dahlia Rodriguez; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Youth hunting program in Riverside could aid in deer, hog population control (8)
- 2nd Dairy Treet restaurant set to open in June (3)
- Letter: See Ted run (3)
- Letter: Column by Oliver North was poor choice to publish (3)
- Bethlehem Maternity Home to open doors in March (2)
- Bond moves to information phase ahead of election (2)
- Guest column: Last week was hard (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.