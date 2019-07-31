JIMMY E. GUTIERREZ JR. HALLETTSVILLE - Jimmy E. Gutierrez Jr., 82; Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 5 pm, Thursday at Kubena Funeral Home; with the Rosary starting at 7 pm. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria County man charged in 2nd death related to drunken driving
- 12-year-old boy killed after car crashes into bull on Victoria County highway
- East band prepares for fall marching season (w/gallery)
- Victoria Fire Tactical EMS Unit prepares to deploy with Victoria police SWAT team (w/video)
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Airline announces new flight from Victoria to Dallas
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight
- Animal rescuer raises funds for repairs after transport van broke down in New Mexico
- Longtime El Campo Memorial Hospital employee earns statewide recognition
- Blotter: Breakfast croissant, beer stolen from convenience store
Commented
- “Send her back!” What are your thoughts on the crowd’s chant at a recent MAGA rally? (5)
- Speaker should practice what she preaches (4)
- VISD proposes reducing taxes, raising teacher salaries (3)
- Former Calhoun Port board member takes plea deal for felony theft (3)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (1)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (1)
- July 20, 1969: A great day for America (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
Online Poll
Do you play a musical instrument?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.