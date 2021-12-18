Jimmy Hernandez
GOLIAD — Santiago “Jimmy” Hernandez, age 42 of Goliad, TX passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Jimmy was born November 21, 1979, in Victoria to the late Santiago “Big Jim” and the late Esmeralda “Jean” Hernandez. He attended and graduated from Goliad ISD. Jimmy loved golfing, cooking, Barbequing and participating in cook-offs with the 5J cooking crew, and volunteering for school events.
Jimmy’s most enjoyable job was working at the Goliad Golf Club.
Jimmy was preceded in death by: his parents Big Jim and Jean Hernandez, grandparents Gloria Flores, Natalio and Frances Hernandez and in-laws Steve and Penny Waterman, and several beloved family members.
Survivors left to cherish his memory is his wife Rhonda Christine Hernandez, sons Jimmy “Chino” Hernandez and Preston Hernandez, brother Jeff (Haley) Hernandez, grandfather Lupe Flores Sr., great aunts Elva Carrera, Maria (Mommie)Flores, Lydia Flores, aunts and uncles Gloria (Simon) Morales, Susan (Nat) Hernandez, Sara Oehlke, Margaret Vasquez and Jean and Leon Hellickson, Linda Waterman, Bill and Mavis Waterman, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Viewing will be Monday, December 20, 2021 at 4pm with the Holy Rosary recited at 7pm at Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be celebrated with Holy Mass at 10am on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad.
Final resting place will be beside his beloved parents at Flores Cemetery in Goliad with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating. Pallbearers include: Jeff Hernandez, Jimmy “Chino” Hernandez, Ethan Anderson, Nat Hernandez, Robert Mendoza, Rudy DeLaGarza, Rick Sanchez, and Derrick Waterman.
Honorary Pallbearers: Adrian Hernandez, Simon Morales III, Paul Guerra, Simon Morales Jr.,
Mask REQUIRED by all attendees.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements in the trusted hands of Grace Funeral Home.
