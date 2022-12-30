Jimmy “Jim” Dale
Shepherd
REFUGIO — Jimmy “Jim” Dale Shepherd was born Nov. 8, 1927, in Seminole OK to James Price and Effie Mae Barker Shepherd. In his early youth he lived in Ada OK with his mother and her parents. He later lived in Hobbs NM with his mother and stepfather, Richard Barrington. In Jan. 1946 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as Machinist’s Mate at Naval Air Station, Pensacola FL, until his honorable discharge in Nov. 1947. Jim then enrolled at Texas Tech in Lubbock TX and majored in Petroleum Engineering, graduating in 1952. He played clarinet in the Tech Band, and it was there that he met Janelle Jones, who became his wife on Aug. 31, 1952. As newlyweds, they lived in McAllen TX, while Jim did Petroleum Engineering training for Sun Oil Co. at nearby Sun Field. They then lived briefly in Palacios TX while Jim did rig training, then was transferred to Premont TX in 1953, where he began his regular job & became a Professional Engineer. They lived in Premont until 1964, when Jim was offered a 5-year contract as Production Supt. of the VenSun office in Maracaibo, Venezuela. He accepted the position and moved his wife and 4 small children to Maracaibo, where they immensely enjoyed the experience. When the contract ended in 1969, he was transferred back to Premont, then moved to Portland TX in 1970 after he was transferred to Corpus Christi. In 197 5 he was offered a position in Refugio TX by H&D Oil Co., which he accepted, and moved the family to Refugio, where he retired in 1989 and remained (a total of 47 years). He loved football and was an avid fan of the Refugio Bobcats and Dallas Cowboys. He also loved his church life-having been ordained as a Deacon by FBC in Premont in 1963. He served in that capacity in every place he lived. He loved music and singing in church choirs, and especially enjoyed being a member of the Cornerstone Quartet composed of Danny Dunham, Vic Walzel, Charlie Stone, and Jim. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. His retirement years were filled with football games, church activity, the local DQ “round table,” the local Wellness Center (exercise), traveling, and most of all-family visits. Preceding him in death were his parents and stepfather (he had no siblings). Survivors include his wife of 70 years, two daughters and two sons: Joni (John) Koonce; Julie Ann (Mike) Hartley; Jerry Shepherd (Peggy); Joe Dale Shepherd (Julie), ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Pallbearers: Raul Gonzales, Jason Herring, Doug Johnson, Bob Nixon, Luke Wallace, Gary Wright. Honorary pallbearers: Grandsons Jason & Jeff Koonce, Justin & Andrew Shepherd, Zack Shepherd, James & Will Hartley. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, First Baptist Church of Refugio at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Refugio, Texas. Services by Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
