Jimmy Joe Trojcak
Jimmy Joe Trojcak
YOAKUM — Jimmy Joe Trojcak, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born May 30, 1932 in Ganado to the late Joe and Tillie (Brod) Trojcak.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Alcoa after 44 years of service and enjoyed ranching.
Survivors are his wife of 25 years, Bernice Popp Trojcak; and his right hand men, Lonnie Joe Bures and Bill Benavides.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jewel (Venghaus) Trojcak; sister, Genieve Hellums and step-son, Lawron John Popp.
Visitation 1 p.m. with Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. and Funeral Mass at 2 p.m, Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at Hallettsville City Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

