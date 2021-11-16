Jimmy Lee Carroll
EDNA — Jimmy Lee Carroll, 62 of Edna, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, November 8, 2021. Jim was born on Sunday, March 15, 1959 in Ganado, Jackson County, Texas to Everette Carroll and Betty Ann Baker Carroll. Jim was a loving son, brother, husband, dad and grandpa. He graduated from Edna High School in 1977 and during that time in his life, he was on the rodeo trail. Jim and his brother Jeff proudly represented Jackson County at the High School Rodeo Finals in Helena, Montana in 1977. He hung up his ropes after graduation and worked briefly in his family’s Water Well Business. He spent many years in the Oil & Gas Industry and then began a career at Formosa Plastics, he most recently worked for Energy Transfer in Midland, Texas.
Jim and his wife Debbie celebrated 42 years of marriage this year. They have two children; Blake (Tiffany) Carroll and Brittany (Blake) Sbrusch, and five grandchildren; Logan Carroll, Kyplee Carroll, Slade Carroll, Ava Sbrusch and Abby Sbrusch. Jim loved to hunt and fish, and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife; Debbie, his children; Blake Lee and Tiffany Carroll, Brittany Lynne and Blake Sbrusch, his five grandchildren, and his brothers; Jeff (Sharon) Carroll and Jon Carroll. He has been preceded in death by his father; Everette Carroll, mother; Betty Ann Carroll, sister; Pamela Kay Carroll, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at the KJT Hall in Ganado with Reverend Bill J. Shaw of Douglas, Texas with the Kings Highway Country Church officiating.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado and Slavik Funeral Homes, 209 N. Allen St., Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
