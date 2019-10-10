JIMMY LAMAR VOELKEL SR. NORDHEIM - Jimmy Lamar Voelkel Sr., age 76, of Nordheim, TX passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born May 18, 1943 in DeWitt County, Texas at his parents' home to the late Whitmore Forrest Voelkel and Agnes Bernice Rohan Voelkel. Jimmy graduated from Runge High School in 1961 and served in the US Navy the following 4 years. He has served the community as a small business owner in the air conditioning and heating business. He has enjoyed retirement living back on the family farm in Nordheim and managing the cattle and land. Jimmy has spent the last 30 years as a fisher of men for Jesus Christ. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Shirley Audilet ( Bobby) of Nordheim and his children Kimberly Lund (William), Jennifer Parkison (Mark), Jaime Voelkel ( Lisa) all of the Fort Worth area, and Destini Blanton ( Kevin) of Austin. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren: Zachary, Madeleine, Samuel, Maria, Rachael, Matthew, Michelle, Christopher, Michael, Jacob, Kason, and Landon, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Forrest, Gordon and Franklin Voelkel. Pallbearers will be Zachary Lund, Samuel Lund, Matthew Parkison, Christopher Voelkel, Steve Hickey and Bill Klaevemann. Visitation is on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Massey Funeral Home in Yorktown. Funeral service will be at 10 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, Texas. Interment following at Nordheim Cemetery with reception to follow at the Community Hall in Yorktown.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
- Impeachment Inquiry (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10
Online Poll
Do you plan to attend Turkeyfest?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.