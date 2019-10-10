Voelkel Sr., Jimmy

JIMMY LAMAR VOELKEL SR. NORDHEIM - Jimmy Lamar Voelkel Sr., age 76, of Nordheim, TX passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born May 18, 1943 in DeWitt County, Texas at his parents' home to the late Whitmore Forrest Voelkel and Agnes Bernice Rohan Voelkel. Jimmy graduated from Runge High School in 1961 and served in the US Navy the following 4 years. He has served the community as a small business owner in the air conditioning and heating business. He has enjoyed retirement living back on the family farm in Nordheim and managing the cattle and land. Jimmy has spent the last 30 years as a fisher of men for Jesus Christ. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Shirley Audilet ( Bobby) of Nordheim and his children Kimberly Lund (William), Jennifer Parkison (Mark), Jaime Voelkel ( Lisa) all of the Fort Worth area, and Destini Blanton ( Kevin) of Austin. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren: Zachary, Madeleine, Samuel, Maria, Rachael, Matthew, Michelle, Christopher, Michael, Jacob, Kason, and Landon, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Forrest, Gordon and Franklin Voelkel. Pallbearers will be Zachary Lund, Samuel Lund, Matthew Parkison, Christopher Voelkel, Steve Hickey and Bill Klaevemann. Visitation is on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Massey Funeral Home in Yorktown. Funeral service will be at 10 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, Texas. Interment following at Nordheim Cemetery with reception to follow at the Community Hall in Yorktown.

