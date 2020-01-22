JIMMY LYNN WREN WOODSBORO - Jimmy Lynn Wren, Sr. 72, passed away January 20, 2020. He was born June 30, 1947 in Lubbock, Texas to the late O.W. and Virgie Wren. He is preceded in death by his sisters Johnnie Santaro, Jeraldine Maltalbano and Kay Walker. He is survived by his wife Nancy Wren of Woodsboro; sons John Lynn Wren of Corpus Christi, Jerry Lynn of Woodsboro and Jimmy Lynn Wren, Jr. of Wimberly; daughter Nathasha (Ted) Thompson of Victoria; 10 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00pm - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday,, January 23, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
