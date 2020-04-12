JO ANN MACHAC YOAKUM - Jo Ann Machac, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born October 29, 1940 in Yoakum to the late John Machac and Leonita (Schulte) Machac. She worked for many years as the business manager at Yoakum Hospital. Survivors are her sister Cecilia Amthor and husband Richard of Skidmore; nephew John Richard Amthor. Preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

