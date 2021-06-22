Jo Ann Post Edge
CUERO — Jo Ann Post Edge, 76, of Cuero passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born October 15, 1944 in Cuero to Nathan W. and Hattie Post. She attended Cuero High School, Victoria College and San Antonio College. Jo Ann married Willis L. “Buzz” Edge on August 15, 1981 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for twenty three years as an area manager. She enjoyed holidays with family, driving through Christmas in the Park and volunteering at the Wishing Well gift shop at the hospital. Jo Ann owned “The Travelers Edge” for thirteen years. Her favorite adventure was traveling with family. She toured a large part of the U.S., Canada, Panama Canal, the Caribbean Islands and some of Europe. She especially enjoyed the time they went to see the Vatican. She is survived by her husband, Willis L. “Buzz” Edge; children, Andrea Livesay and husband, Mark, Trey Walton, Rickey Edge and wife, Belinda, Debbie Webster and husband, Billy, Terre Ledet and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Christopher Maynard, Gabrielle Yaws and husband, Blaine, Rikki Lyn Edge, Erin Edge Kelley and husband, Chris, David Bird, Denise Bird, Andy Selman, Sam Livesay, Tommy Livesay, Molly Livesay and Sarah Livesay; great-grandchildren, Baylee Yaws and Colt Kelley; brothers, John Post and wife, Elaine, Nathan Post and wife, Suzie, Sara Meyer and husband, Alton; special friends, Raymond and Annette Hanke and Steve Gonzales. Pallbearers include Chris Maynard, Kyle Ryman, Ryan Roark, John Henry Post, Stephen Post, Klay Ryman, Sam Livesay and Tommy Livesay. Honorary Pallbearers include Nathan Matthew Post, Raymond Hanke, Rick Ledet, Jay Lewis, Tony Allen, Blaine Yaws, Chris Kelley, Roy Kuecker and Steve Gonzales. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Vigil and Rosary will begin at 6:15 PM. Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, 10 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Robert W. Post Memorial Scholarship fund, PO Box 110, Cuero, Texas 77954. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
