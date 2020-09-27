Jo-Ann Sory Leggett
VICTORIA — Jo-Ann Sory Leggett (Dr. Jo) a longtime resident of Victoria passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. Jo-Ann known to all as “Dr. Jo” was born on Nov. 24th, 1939 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She was the daughter of Dr. Curtis Sory and Virginia Hansen Sory. She graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1957. She attended Florida State University where she was a member of the Flying High Circus. She performed the “Triple Trapeze Act. She was also a Majorette. Dr. Jo transferred to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. It was here that she became passionate about John Dewey’s theory of Progressive education where children became actively engaged in learning experiences instead of sitting in stultifying boring classrooms. She emphasized that philosophy in everything she did. She graduated from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in 1964. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She met the love of her life, Jay Leggett in Houston Texas while she was teaching school. They married Feb. 4, 1967. Dr. Jo taught school in Atlanta, Ga; Spring Branch, Tx., Corpus Christi, Tx., and Houston, Tx for 10 years before becoming a Graduate Assistant at the University of Houston, Victoria. She received her Master’s degree at University of Houston, Victoria in 1978 and formed The Children’s House as part of a grant for their Early Childhood program. The Children’s House (TCH) moved to its current location in 1980 and has provided an experiential environment for young children for 35 years. During this time, both Jo-Ann and Jay were instrumental in introducing the Magnet School concept of education in the Public Schools. Dr. Jo and Jay also built Adventure Playgrounds for young children in Victoria. Dr. Jo received her doctorate degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston in 1992. She was able to fulfill her lifelong passion for education by visiting Early Childhood Centers all over the world. She and Jay would bring back items to supplement experience units at The Children’s House.
She is survived by her three children Dr. Richard Holt Leggett and wife Jenny Leggett, Victoria, Texas; Jay Leggett and wife Michelle Leggett, Pearland, Texas; and Virginia Leggett and husband Scott Coffman , Victoria, Texas. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jacalyn and Sarah Leggett of Victoria, Texas; Curtis and John Leggett, Pearland, Texas; Jackie and Jessie Coffman of Victoria, TX.
Memorial mass and rosary are pending at Holy Family Catholic Church. Services dates and times to be announced on the Grace Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers please donate to charity of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
