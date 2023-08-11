Jo Lynn Neese
Jo Lynn Neese
GOLIAD — Jo Lynn Coleman Neese, 89, of Goliad, Texas passed away on August 5, 2023. She was born September 15, 1933 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Sam Edward and Josephine Weiss Coleman. She married Larry Neese on December 26, 1953 at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Jo Lynn is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her son Greg (Phyllis) Neese, three grandchildren Sam (Jennifer), Sarah (Matt) and Travis Neese, sister Kay Coleman Price and brother-in-law Walter Leister.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg of Compassion or donor’s choice.
Pallbearers Sam Neese, Travis Neese, Matt Tomlinson, Darrell Mayfield, Arlin Mayfield and Ronnie Mayfield.
Visitation will be 9 am Saturday, August 12, 2023 with Funeral service beginning at 10 am at Massey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery. Father Jacob Mendoza will be officiating.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.