Jo Marshall Plume
YOAKUM — Jo Reily Marshall Plume passed away at her home with family by her side on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Her passing comes just months after celebrating her 101st birthday.
Jo Reily Marshall Plume was born on July 5, 1919 in Hondo, Texas to Richard and Eula Sullivan Reily. The second of the four Reily girls, her sisters always remembered her as active and busy, smart as a whip, tough as nails, and most importantly, fiercely protective and loyal. A self-proclaimed tomboy, Jo was usually enjoying the outdoors or exceling in sports, namely softball. She spent hours at her father’s lumber yard learning carpentry and fix-it skills that stayed with her throughout life. “JoJo can fix anything,” was a common refrain of her grandchildren. She even built them an impressive log cabin playhouse.
Always a stellar student, Jo earned a scholarship to Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos. She flourished in college as president of the band and her dormitory and a leader of various sports clubs and honor societies. Graduating with honors, she earned her teaching degree. She met her future husband, Tommy C. Marshall who was also an education major and the Bobcat quarterback. After marrying in 1941 the young couple would return to the river and hills of San Marcos for summers working on their Master’s degrees. Eventually their children Nancy and Tom Reily would come along. Both have fond memories of these San Marcos summers.
Jo and Tommy would move together all over Texas teaching and coaching. Throughout her career Jo taught nearly every grade, every subject and coached many girls’ teams along the way. In 1950 they settled in Yoakum where their children would grow up. Tommy earned Bulldog legend status as the first head coach to take a Bulldog team to the state championship in 1952. Sadly, he died three years later from kidney disease. A young widow with two children, Jo would return to teaching full-time. Earning legendary status herself, Jo taught generations of Yoakum students in her 34 year career. Many students remember her as their favorite teacher. Teaching was her calling and passion, and she loved children. In 1993 Jo was honored by the Texas A&M College of Education with an Outstanding Teacher Award for her years of excellence in the classroom. Her lifelong role as an independent career woman has inspired not only her daughter, granddaughters and great-granddaughters, but also many women who were blessed to be her students, mentees, and colleagues.
In 1958 Jo married Jack Plume, a salesman and saddle designer for Tex-Tan Western. Together they established their Los Encinos Ranch outside of Yoakum where they raised registered Longhorn cattle and Appaloosa horses. After Jack’s passing in 2005 Jo maintained the ranch which was the special gathering place for her childrens’ families. Four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren share countless memories of horseback riding, project building, nature exploring and other outdoor adventures with their JoJo who was known to romp around with them into her 80s. Jo believed in teaching life lessons and sharing her wisdom through everyday interactions and activities. Through her last days she loved riding around the ranch with family in her “buggy” as she called it.
Jo always thrived on helping others and being involved in her community. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served as president of her Methodist women’s group. She also held leadership roles in Progressive Study Club and the Yoakum Heritage Museum.
Throughout her life, in all her varied roles, Jo is remembered as strong, independent, hardworking, honest and kind, inspirational and encouraging, incredibly smart and quick-witted... And above all humble and selfless. Her life and legacy stand as the epitome of a full life lived well. Anyone who knew her would say that is an understatement.
Jo is survived by daughter Nancy Marshall West and John Scott West, son Thomas Reily Marshall; grandchildren Greg West and Linda West, Jodi West Wilder and Bill Wilder, Hollis Marshall West, and Thomas Richard Marshall and Erin Marshall; great-grandchildren Jackson West and Kalli West, Alex West, Kate West, Gavin West, Taylor Wilder, Reily Wilder, Hope West, Emma Marshall, and Autney Marshall; great-great grandson Carter West; and sister Ann Reily Hunter and Elmer Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Eula Reily, sisters Lela Grace Oeffinger and Kathleen Ellis, husband Thomas Clyde Marshall and husband N.Y. “Jack” Plume.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm, Tuesday, November 16, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Yoakum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Methodist Church in Yoakum.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
