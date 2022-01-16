Jo McDermott McKenzie
VICTORIA — Jo McDermott McKenzie, born August 19, 1925 in Maud, Texas to Thomas W. and Mayme Lee (Gay) McDermott, left this world on January 12, 2022. She was 96. “A joyful heart is good medicine” (Proverbs 17:22). Jo exuded a joyful heart in everything she did and with everyone she touched.
Jo was the first of three siblings, a big sister to Tommy and Reba. She attended Howard Payne University. While she was a secretary at Gulf Oil in Odessa where her father was employed, a young man just returned from the WWII Pacific Theater saw Jo and fell in love. He typed secret notes on her typewriter during lunch hour, finally asking for a date. It was a match made in heaven. Jo and Travis were married November 2, 1946, and they each began to pursue studies in the field of education.
Travis earned two degrees at Texas A&M and a Ph.D. in Education Administration at the University of Texas at Austin. He served in education administration at Paris County Junior College, Wharton County Junior College and Virginia Western Community College.
Jo began studying education and psychology at Texas A&M in the 1940s and thus became an original “Maggie” ~ the Aggie sisterhood aspiring to be a catalyst for positive change. She graduated from East Texas State Teachers College (now Texas A&M Commerce). She taught English as a Second Language at Lamar University. In Virginia, Jo was recognized for her excellence in teaching children with dyslexia to read. While President of the Roanoke Chapter of the American Association of University Women she inspired “Art and the City,” a program of films, lectures, walking tours and a showplace for local artists. Over her lifetime Jo taught the first through eighth grades in Austin, Paris, Beaumont/Port Arthur, Wharton, Dallas and Roanoke to complete a teaching career of almost 60 years. Junior high was her favorite. She observed, “At that age the students do not know if they are fish or fowl. On retirement, she served as a Park Ranger, Fort Union National Monument, U.S. National Park Service.
Jo McKenzie was a quick study of human nature with a knack for finding something admirable in everyone. She was vivacious yet ever gracious, always a thoughtful listener. She could teach people without judging, arguing or raising her voice ~ a magnificent gift of character.
Jo is survived by her daughter Sandra McKenzie Hardy and son-in-law G.P. Hardy, III and his family; by her sister Reba McDermott Showers and sister-in-law Nancy McDermott Eppley; and by her beloved nieces and nephews. Jo is also survived by her faithful Yorkie, Mia. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Travis M. McKenzie, her brother Tom R. McDermott and her parents.
A private Celebration of Life service was held Friday, January 14, at First United Methodist Church in Victoria, Texas. It can be viewed at FUMC Victoria on Facebook or at FUMC on YouTube.
Donations in honor of Jo McKenzie will be gratefully accepted at Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Dr., Victoria, Texas 77904, (361) 572-4300, and/or to First United Methodist Church, 507 North Bridge St., Victoria, Texas 77901, (361) 578-2701; and/or Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas, Joni Robertson, 281-335-1000, jroberts@devereux.org.
