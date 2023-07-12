Jo Ruth Neisser
VICTORIA — Jo Ruth Neisser, 78, of Cuero passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
Jo Ruth was born on July 28, 1944 to W. D. (Woody) and Florence Reynolds in Edna, Texas. She grew up in Edna and graduated from Edna High school in 1963 where she loved playing basketball. She then attended Wharton Jr College.
Jo Ruth was a hard worker and she worked in and around the Cuero and Victoria area for many years. She was an avid Spurs fan and held season tickets for many years.
Jo Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Woody and Florence Reynolds; sister and brother-in-law Mary and Ray Fitzgerald; brother, Woodrow (Butch) Reynolds.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Janet and Steve Slovacek; son Woody Neisser; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Liz Reynolds of Lampasas; sister and brother-in-law Janet and Clinton Shipman of Victoria; along with grandchildren Justin and Bobby; great granddaughter Julie; many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as one aunt and one uncle. She is also survived by her long time family friends, Dean White and Lynn Sternaman, with whom she spent alot of time with and did many fun things together.
