Joan Adair Burgess
EDNA — Joan Adair Burgess of Edna, Texas earned her Angel wings on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born March 23rd, 1932, in Southern California, to Glen M. Hayes and Lela L. Hayes.
Joan spent 35+ years teaching Home Economics at Edna High School. She taught Food and Nutrition, Sewing, Home and Family Living, and Consumer Education, where she encouraged all her students to be involved in community service.
It was important to her to help all her students realize their full potential and did all she could to help them be successful.
Another love for Joan was serving at the First Baptist Church in Edna. She was very instrumental in helping start the senior adult ministry, which provided meals for seniors throughout the year, that included speakers and special guests. The ministry takes meals to shut-ins, while sending birthday and Christmas cards to all the members. She had a passion to make sure the seniors felt loved and connected to their church home.
The rock and matriarch of her family, she showed us all what it meant to know Christ, be there for each other, and love tirelessly, keeping family first. Her legacy will live on through each of us.
Joan is survived by her companion Billy Bob Hale; her daughters, Lorrie Sampson and husband Tim of Weatherford and Lisa Woodring of Pflugerville; brothers Jere Hayes and wife Jean, Richard Hayes and wife Jill. Grandchildren, Kara Sampson, Scott Sampson, Courtney Boatright (Adam), Kristen Granger (Tyler) and Makenna Garcia; and great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Weston, Jackson, and Emersyn Boatright, Kadence and Kyleigh Granger. She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph W. Burgess; her parents, Glen and Lela Hayes, and son in law Gary Woodring.
A public viewing will be held Sunday, September 19th, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and Monday, September 20th, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, Texas. A private family service will be held at a later date.
If preferred, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Joan’s name may be made to First Baptist Church- Senior Adult Ministry, P.O. Box 417, Edna, Texas 77957.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
